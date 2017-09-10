Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Gets nod to start Sunday
Sanchez is starting at third base and hitting second Sunday against the Phillies.
Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday and will start at the hot corner while Anthony Rendon gets the day off. Sanchez has played in 25 games for the Nationals this season, over which he's hit .288/.302/.365.
