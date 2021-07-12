Sanchez (undisclosed) was reinstated from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day injured list Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a single in his return to the lineup that day.

Sanchez was healthy to begin the season after an Achilles injury suffered last summer sidelined him for the entire 2020 campaign, but the veteran infielder has still required two stints on the IL in 2021 due to an unspecified issues. He's been productive across his 90 plate appearances on the season, slashing .325/.386/.400.