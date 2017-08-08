Sanchez is starting at second base and hitting second Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

With Daniel Murphy getting the day off, the Nationals will keep everyone in their normal spots in the lineup, slotting the seldom-used Sanchez into the two hole. The 26-year-old middle infielder made his MLB debut this year after hitting .259/.313/.381 with four home runs and four steals in 263 plate appearances at Triple-A. While it might be tempting to take advantage of his lineup placement in DFS contests, given his affordable price tag, he is hardly qualified to hit big-league pitching, so expectations should be tempered.