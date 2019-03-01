Sanchez left Friday's practice early after undergoing a root canal the night before, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The procedure should have a minimal effect on Sanchez's buildup for the regular season, as he didn't even miss a full day of workouts. He's in camp fighting for a bench infield spot after posting a mediocre .276/.288/.345 line in 28 games last season.

