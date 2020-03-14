Play

Sanchez is slashing .250/.269/.417 through 24 spring plate appearances with one home run and a 1:4 BB:K.

The 29-year-old was expected to begin the season in the minors after the Nats added plenty of veteran infield depth over the winter, and Sanchez isn't making much of a case to change those plans. As he did last season, he could spend most of the campaign at Double-A Harrisburg rather than Triple-A Fresno for proximity reasons, in case he needs to get to Washington in a hurry, but emergency callups remain his best path back to the majors.

