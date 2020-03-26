Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to minors
Sanchez was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez was always expected to open the season in the minors, and he did little to change those plans by slashing .250/.269/.417 across 24 plate appearances before spring training was suspended. He'll stick in Harrisburg rather than Triple-A Fresno for proximity reasons, in case he needs to get to Washington in a hurry.
