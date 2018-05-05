Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A
Sanchez was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez appeared in five games for the Nationals during his brief stay with the club, going 3-for-14 with a double and one RBI. The infielder will go back to Syracuse and receive everyday starts while continuing to provide extra organizational depth. In a corresponding move, Anthony Rendon (toe) was reinstated from the DL.
More News
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up to majors•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Gets nod to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Still recovering from hit by pitch•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Scores twice Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...