Sanchez was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Sanchez appeared in five games for the Nationals during his brief stay with the club, going 3-for-14 with a double and one RBI. The infielder will go back to Syracuse and receive everyday starts while continuing to provide extra organizational depth. In a corresponding move, Anthony Rendon (toe) was reinstated from the DL.