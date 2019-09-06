Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Out with stomach virus
Sanchez will be away from the team for a few days due to a stomach virus, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
It sounds like he will be away for this weekend's series against the Braves. Wilmer Difo will be the utility infielder in his absence.
