Sanchez (Achilles) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez is expected to miss a fair portion of the 2021 campaign while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The move means he won't be taking up space on the 40-man roster while working his way back from the injury.

