Sanchez was recalled by the Nationals on Monday.

Sanchez spent a brief period on the big-league roster earlier in the season but did not get into a game. He's hit .271 in 62 career games at the highest level but has zero home runs and a 1.5 percent walk rate, giving him a 67 wRC+. Pitcher Erick Fedde was optioned in a corresponding move, leaving Sanchez as extra infield insurance with Anthony Rendon still battling an elbow injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories