The Nationals recalled Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg ahead of Sunday's 9-3 win over the Marlins.

The 29-year-old infielder will rejoin the Nationals for his eighth stint of the season, with his previous seven trips to the big leagues yielding only 29 at-bats. Expect Sanchez's playing time to remain scarce in September, as he'll merely function as a depth piece in the infield.

More News
Our Latest Stories