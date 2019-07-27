Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Recalled to majors
Sanchez was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg ahead of Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Kyle Barraclough was optioned to Double-A in a corresponding move. Sanchez will provide some depth in the middle infield while Howie Kendrick continues to see time at first base with Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old second baseman has only made two starts in the majors this season, going 4-for-20 with seven strikeouts, and has served primarily as a pinch-hitting option.
