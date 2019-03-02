Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to action Saturday
Sanchez (mouth) went 0-for-2 during Saturday's spring win over the Twins.
Sanchez left Friday's practice early as he underwent a root canal the night before, but was able to come off the bench for the Nationals in Saturday's game. The minimal absence shouldn't have much impact on the 28-year-old's pursuit of a bench role.
