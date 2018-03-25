Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to Triple-A
The Nationals optioned Sanchez to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez saw limited opportunities as a reserve infielder for the Nationals in 2017, amassing only 71 at-bats in 34 games as he often served as a pinch hitter or late-game substitute. The 27-year-old hasn't flashed much at the plate, and posted a .245/.295/.361 slash line between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Harrisburg last season.
