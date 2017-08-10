Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.

He's now hitting .313 (10-for-32) since being called up, but half of Sanchez's hits have come in the last two games. The 26-year-old should continue seeing occasional action through August behind Daniel Murphy and Wilmer Difo up the middle for the Nats, but don't expect this little hot streak at the plate to continue much longer.