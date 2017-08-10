Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Scores twice Wednesday
Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.
He's now hitting .313 (10-for-32) since being called up, but half of Sanchez's hits have come in the last two games. The 26-year-old should continue seeing occasional action through August behind Daniel Murphy and Wilmer Difo up the middle for the Nats, but don't expect this little hot streak at the plate to continue much longer.
More News
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...