Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent back to minors
Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Stephen Strasburg (neck), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 28-year-old didn't register an at-bat during his most recent stint with the Nationals, leaving him with a .174/.174/.217 slash line through 15 major-league games this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up by Nationals•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Will join Nationals as 26th man•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Called up to majors•
-
Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Returns to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...