Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Sanchez was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Stephen Strasburg (neck), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. The 28-year-old didn't register an at-bat during his most recent stint with the Nationals, leaving him with a .174/.174/.217 slash line through 15 major-league games this season.

