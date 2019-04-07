Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to minors
The Nationals optioned Sanchez to Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Washington was in need of an extra arm in the bullpen for Sunday's series finale with the Mets, so Sanchez was deemed an expendable piece as the team called up right-hander Joe Ross in a corresponding move. The team's decision to send Sanchez to Harrisburg rather than across the country to Triple-A Fresno suggests the infielder may only be in the minors for the minimum 10 days before returning to Washington. In the meantime, the Nationals will have to get by without a true backup at shortstop behind Wilmer Difo.
