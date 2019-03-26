Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to minors
Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez had an unimpressive spring, hitting .213/.283/.255. He's been called up as a bench option in each of the last two seasons and could get a similar opportunity this season, but he's unlikely to play a significant role.
