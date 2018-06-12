Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sent to Triple-A
Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Sanchez was removed from the roster to make room for Daniel Murphy's long-awaited return from the disabled list following offseason knee surgery. Sanchez is just 4-for-23 with the Nationals so far this season.
