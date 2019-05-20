Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Sticks on roster
Sanchez went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.
The 28-year-old was thought to be the 25th man on the roster, but the Nats instead elected to demote Wilmer Difo when Trea Turner came off the IL, allowing Sanchez to remain in the majors in a bench role. His fantasy value remains minimal, however -- he hasn't started a game since May 8.
