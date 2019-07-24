Nationals' Adrian Sanchez: Up Wednesday as 26th man
The Nationals recalled Sanchez from Double-A Harrisburg to serve as the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Sanchez won't be in the lineup for the first game of the twin bill and may not receive a starting nod for the nightcap either, but he'll at least provide some depth in the infield for a Nationals squad that lacked a true backup at shortstop beyond Trea Turner. Over 207 plate appearances at Harrisburg this season, Sanchez was slashing .330/.372/.503 with six home runs and nine stolen bases.
