Escobar was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins after being hit by a pitch in the right hand/wrist, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Escobar went 0-for-3 from the leadoff spot before being struck by the pitch during the sixth inning. He'll likely undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injury, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.