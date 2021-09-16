Escobar went 4-for-6 with an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Miami.
The shortstop collected four singles in his fourth multi-hit effort of the month. Escobar has been a solid contributor for Washington with a .278/.327/.379 slash line across 271 plate appearances. He's added two home runs, two stolen bases, 15 doubles, 21 RBI and 41 runs scored in 59 games while serving as the team's primary shortstop since the start of July.
More News
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Big day during twin bill•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Returns to lineup•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Nursing knee contusion•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Exits after foul tip•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Hitting streak ends•