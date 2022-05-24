Escobar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Escobar still looks to have the edge on Dee Strange-Gordon for the everyday shortstop role, but the former may found himself on the bench more frequently in the past couple weeks while he's dealt with minor injuries. The 35-year-old's lack of productivity at the plate has also been a factor; Escobar is getting on base at a .257 clip and has mustered only four extra-base hits through 109 plate appearances this season. Strange-Gordon (.422 OPS in 38 plate appearances) hasn't been any more productive, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Nationals looked to the minor-league ranks or outside the organization at some point in search of an upgrade at the position.