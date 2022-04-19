Escobar will sit for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI as the Nationals won the day game by a 6-1 score. Lucius Fox takes over as the shortstop for the nightcap.
