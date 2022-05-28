Escobar will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.
Escobar went 2-for-5 with an RBI in the Nationals 13-7 victory in the first half of the doubleheader, but the Nationals won't ask the 35-year-old to play twice on one day. Dee Strange-Gordon will take over at shortstop for the nightcap.
