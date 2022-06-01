Escobar was removed from Tuesday's game against the Mets with an apparent right leg injury, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The veteran infielder suffered the injury while making a diving play at shortstop, and he was helped off the field by the training staff. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Escobar's availability for Wednesday's series finale in New York is now in question.
