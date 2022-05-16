Escobar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Since shaking off a finger injury and returning to the lineup Friday, Escobar will sit for the second time in three contests. He may have moved into a timeshare at shortstop with Dee Strange-Gordon, who picks up the starting nod Monday. Manager Dave Martinez will likely be inclined to ride the hotter bat of the two players moving forward.