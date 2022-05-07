Escobar will sit Saturday against the Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Escobar has struggled at the plate this season, hitting 205/.271/.256, though he does have nine hits in his last six games. Dee Strange-Gordon will take over at shortstop Saturday.
