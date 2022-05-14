site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-alcides-escobar-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Escobar isn't starting Saturday against the Astros.
Escobar returned to the lineup Friday against Houston and went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout. He'll get a breather Saturday while Dee Strange-Gordon starts at shortstop and bats eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read