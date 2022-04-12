Escobar will sit Tuesday against Atlanta.
Escobar started the first three games of the season but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in three days. He's gone just 1-for-15 at the plate thus far, striking out seven times. Lucius Fox will take over at shortstop.
