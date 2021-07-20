Escobar went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's rout of the Marlins.

Like a number of veteran infielders before him, Escobar could be headed for a career resurgence with the Nats. After being out of the majors since 2018, the 34-year-old is slashing .316/.371/.456 through his first 13 games with Washington, hitting leadoff in 11 of them and scoring 10 runs. He won't supply the steals he did at his peak with the Royals a decade ago, but Escobar might still have some fantasy utility in the second half as his new team looks to replace Starlin Castro (administrative leave).