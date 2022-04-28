Escobar will sit Thursday against the Marlins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Escobar finds himself on the bench for the second straight game. The 35-year-old hasn't made a strong case for everyday at-bats this season, hitting .123/.194/.140. Lucius Fox will take over at shortstop.
More News
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Hits bench for evening game•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Sitting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Draws back into lineup•
-
Nationals' Alcides Escobar: Dealing with stiff neck•