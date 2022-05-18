Escobar will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Late last week, Escobar appeared to have slipped behind Dee Strange-Gordon on the depth chart at shortstop, but Escobar has seemingly re-emerged as manager Dave Martinez's preferred option. Escobar will pick up his second consecutive start Wednesday and finds himself in the lineup for the fourth time in six contests.
