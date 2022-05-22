Escobar (undisclosed) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Escobar will take a seat for the second day in a row after he was initially scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss due to an unspecified issue. Dee Strange-Gordon will pick up another start at shortstop in Escobar's stead.
