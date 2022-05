Escobar (finger) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Dee Strange-Gordon will draw a third consecutive start at shortstop while Escobar continues to experience pain in his left index finger while he deals with an infection nail. If the issue persists heading into the weekend, Escobar could be a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list.