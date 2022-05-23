Escobar (undisclosed) is back in action Monday against the Dodgers, batting ninth and playing shortstop, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Escobar was scratched Saturday for undisclosed reasons and remained on the bench Sunday, but whatever he was dealing with evidently wasn't a major issue. He'll return to his starting role, but he's still unlikely to be of much use to fantasy teams, as he's hitting .202/.255/.253 on the year.