Escobar isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Escobar has lost out on some playing time at shortstop recently, and he'll head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games while Dee Strange-Gordon starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Over 13 games since the start of May, Escobar has hit .256 with a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs.
