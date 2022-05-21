Escobar was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers for an undisclosed reason.
Escobar was initially listed as the starting shortstop Saturday, but the Nationals issued a new lineup with Dee Strange-Gordon starting at shortstop and batting ninth. It's not yet clear whether Escobar is dealing with an injury or whether he'll be available off the bench.
