Escobar sat out Tuesday's loss to the Mets due to an infection under the nail on his left pointer finger, but he received treatment and should play Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Escobar was a late scratch Tuesday due to the injury but isn't expected to miss any additional time. He had a .744 OPS in 75 games for Washington last year but has struggled early in 2022 with a .220/.281/.268 slash line.