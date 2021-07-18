Escobar will lead off and start at second base Sunday against the Padres.

The keystone looks to be Escobar's regular spot in the diamond for the foreseeable future with Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer picking up most of the work at third base following Starlin Castro's placement on administrative leave while MLB investigates his role in a domestic violence incident. Escobar will draw his 12th consecutive start -- and 10th in a row out of the leadoff spot -- Sunday in the series finale. Escobar went 2-for-5 in Saturday's contest to lift his season average to .286.