Escobar (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Dee Strange-Gordon will stick as the Nationals' shortstop for the third time in four games while Escobar sits out due to an infection on the nail of his left index finger. The Nationals don't seem too concerned about the issue, and Escobar was able to make an appearance off the bench in Tuesday's 4-2 loss, which seemingly signals that he's on track to avoid a trip to the injured list.