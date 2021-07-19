Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Padres.

Escobar remained in the leadoff spot in Sunday's series finale, and he blasted his first home run of 2021 in the eighth inning. Across the three games since the All-Star break, the 34-year-old has gone 5-for-15 with a home run, two RBI and two runs.