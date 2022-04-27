Escobar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
The 35-year-old will be getting a routine maintenance day after starting in each of the Nationals' last six games and going 1-for-22 at the dish. Lucius Fox replaces Escobar at shortstop.
