Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres.

Escobar stayed red hot since appearing for the Nationals over the weekend. The 34-year-old has seven hits, two RBI and a run scored in 12 at-bats thus far. He's spent a majority of his career as the starting shortstop for the Royals and will provide some veteran experience at multiple infield positions.