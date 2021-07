Escobar was traded from the Royals to the Nationals on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Escobar played in Japan during the 2020 campaign but signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in early May. He appeared in 35 games for Triple-A Omaha this year and slashed .274/.311/.452 with five homers, 23 runs, 16 RBI and two stolen bases. The 34-year-old could join the Nationals' 26-man roster at some point in 2021.