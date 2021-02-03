Keller signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Keller was let go by the Nationals prior to the 2020 season, but he'll return to the team on a minor-league pact. The 28-year-old advanced to Triple-A in 2019 and performed relatively well, slashing .302/.346/.386 with three home runs and 45 RBI over 119 games. He has experience at all three spots in the outfield and could be in line to make his big-league debut at some point in 2021.