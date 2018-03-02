De Aza signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Zuckerman went out of his way to note that this deal does not officially include an invite to big-league camp, although he will be on the bench for Friday's game. De Aza spent all of 2017 in the Nationals' organization, getting 70 plate appearances in the majors (29 wRC+) and 212 plate appearances at Triple-A (119 wRC+). He will serve as organizational depth and is unlikely to gain fantasy relevance.