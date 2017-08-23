Nationals' Alejandro De Aza: Out of Wednesday's lineup
De Aza is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
After starting three consecutive games, over which he went 1-for-10, De Aza will head to the bench. Andrew Stevenson will start in right field and hit ninth in De Aza's place.
