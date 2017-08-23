Play

De Aza is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

After starting three consecutive games, over which he went 1-for-10, De Aza will head to the bench. Andrew Stevenson will start in right field and hit ninth in De Aza's place.

