De Aza will start in right field and lead off Tuesday against the Astros, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Until the Nationals bring back one of their injured outfielders from the disabled list, it appears that De Aza could be a fixture in the lineup. He'll draw his third consecutive start Tuesday after opening his Nationals career with a 1-for-8 showing at the dish.

